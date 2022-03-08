MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midlander Tiere Strambler announced her candidacy for the Midland ISD School Board District 3 position Tuesday. She will be running against incumbent Tommy Bishop, the longest serving board member who has run unopposed since elected into office in 2006.

Strambler, a veteran and former Midland police officer who now runs a non-profit aimed at providing scholarships for at-risk students, said she is running, “because it is my passion to do what I can to help our children succeed, to advocate for them and be a voice to fight for their futures”. The mother of three MISD students said she takes a hands-on approach with her children’s education by volunteering.

She said if elected, she will focus on turning low performing schools around. You can read more about Strambler and her campaign here.