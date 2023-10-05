MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Victims’ Coalition, a group of non-profit and law enforcement agencies that serve victims of crime, will be hosting their 8th annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk on Friday.

The Coalition says the mission of this event is to promote awareness of resources available to victims of crime and empower them by offering agency services, education, and community support.

There will also be a short ceremony honoring all domestic violence victims and printed information about resources available.

The walk will be at the Wadley-Barron Park on Friday, October 6th, beginning at 10am. Refreshments will be provided by the Salvation Army.

Attendees are encouraged to wear purple.