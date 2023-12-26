MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Tall City man is celebrating more than a century of life today.

Born during the Roaring 20’s, Wilbur Harkness got married at the age of 21 and became a decorated World War II pilot.

Now, Harkness is celebrating his 101st birthday with only one word to describe this momentous occasion: surprised!

“He was just a hard working man, he loved his family, loved family times, being with family.”

“The life he and mom had together was just…amazing.”

Last year, “The Village at Manor Park” attempted to throw Harkness a party, celebrating his 100th birthday, but had to cancel due to illness.