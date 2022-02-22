MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Trinity School Preschool and Lower School students celebrated “Twosday” by wearing tutus, tie-dye, and two-themed accessories to school in celebration of 2/22/22.

The festivities were extra special in second grade and the two-year old classes. Second graders wore coordinating t-shirts, skip-counted by two, wrote about two of their favorite things, played two-square, and took part in scavenger hunts by searching for 22 things. The two-year old students learned all about binoculars and what happens when mixing two primary colors.

The palindrome reads the same forward and backward and will be the same all over the world, regardless of whether a country uses the day-month-year or year-month-day format. The date is so rare the National Weather Service says a “Twosday” won’t happen again for another 400 years, in 2422.