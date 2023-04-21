MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Keep Midland Beautiful and Midland TreeKeepers will be giving away trees during the Earth Day Celebration at the West Texas Food Bank on Saturday, April 22nd at 1601 Westcliff Drive in Midland.

TreeKeepers will be giving away trees given by the Apache Tree Grant Program.

Midland TreeKeepers received a grant from the Apache Tree Grant Program for the second year in a row.

Since the program’s launch in 2005, the company has provided more than 4.8 million trees to over 900 partner organizations in 17 states, according to a release from Keep Midland Beautiful.

Recipients of a free tree will agree to plant and take care it so it will become part of our urban forest.

“We are excited to be part of Midland’s Earth Day celebration by continuing our partnership with Keep Midland Beautiful. These trees will beautify and maintain the city’s green spaces for families to enjoy today and for years to come,” said Fay Fitzsimons, Apache’s manager of community engagement.

For more information on the tree giveaway and the Earth Day Celebration call Keep Midland Beautiful or go online.