MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The City of Midland Animal Services will be hosting an adoption event.

The event, aptly named the Final Dog Days of Summer will be held from 10 AM – 1 PM on Saturday, July 23 at the Animal Services Center located at 1200 N Fairgrounds Rd, Midland, TX 79706.

The adoption fee this Saturday is $20 and includes your new pet’s vaccinations, microchip, and spay/neuter. The city of Midland encourages you to wrap up your summer with a new best friend.