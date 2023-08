MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The City is inviting the public to come to Scharbauer Sports Complex and get to know the person who will be leading the community.

Attendees will have the opportunity to connect, ask questions, and welcome Tommy Gonzalez to Midland.

The Meet and Greet will be at the Diamond Club at Momentum Ball Park on Tuesday, August 15th, from 6pm to 7pm. The Sports Complex is located at 5514 Champions Drive.