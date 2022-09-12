MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland thrift store was damaged early Monday morning after a City of Midland vehicle crashed into the store front. The business, Twice Around Thrift Store, located at 301 E Illinois, was closed at the time of the crash and no employees were injured.

The truck crashed through a front window of the store; inside the store, the damage included broken glass and damaged goods. Even part of the exterior wall could be seen atop debris inside.

The City of Midland said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.