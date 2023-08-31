MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- 13-year-old Hannah Lancto, of Midland, was selected as a National Youth Storyteller for 2023.

Lancto, a student at Midland Classical Academy, is one of ten young people in the country to receive this distinguished honor. As a NYS, she will travel with her parents Greg and Nicole to Lehi, Utah September 5-9, and tell her story in front of multiple audiences including an onstage performance at the Timpanogos Storytelling Festival. In addition, she will record her story for The Apple Seed radio and podcast and participate in public humanities discussions.

Sue Roseberry, Executive Director of the Midland Storytelling Festival and Lancto’s coach of three years said, “Hannah has been participating in our Youth Storytelling Workshops and contest, and she is extremely gifted and so passionate about the art of storytelling. We are extremely proud of her.”

Lancto is the first student from Midland to be invited to perform at the national level since Stephanie Strauss won the coveted honor of Torch Bearer in 2003. The program has undergone some changes, but it still recognizes the abilities of the best and the brightest across the country to practice the art of oral communication.

Lancto’s story will be her original work, “What Ever Happened To Goldilocks?” which she has published and just released. It is available via her website.