MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- A Midland family is searching for answers after their loved one, 15-year-old Chloe Robledo, went missing earlier this week.

Robledo was last seen at her home on February 15, the family says she may have left the home with three friends, but they do not know their names, nor do they have any way to contact them. Robledo’s phone has been turned off, and, according to her sister, Robledo, nor her friends have shown up for school.

The family said about 50 hours ago, Robledo called her mom, and through tears said, “I’m sorry, I love you, but I have to go.”

Robledo was last seen wearing blue plaid pajamas and a black hoodie.

Now the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is sounding the alarm, asking for help to find the missing teen. If you have seen Robledo, please call Midland Police at 432-685-7108, or 1-880-THE-LOST

Our reporter, Matt Fontes, will have more on the search at 6:00 p.m. on ABC Big 2 News.