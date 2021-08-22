Midland teen killed in late-night shooting

MIDLAND, TX. (NEXSTAR) — At 12:13 AM on Sunday, August 22nd, Officers with the Midland Police Department were dispatched to Park Glen Apartments located at 2300 Camp Drive in reference to a 15-year old male who had been shot. The victim was transported and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Detectives later located Dwight Washington, an 18-year-old, who confessed to the shooting. He was transported to Midland County Jail and has been charged with Manslaughter.

There is no further information is available at this time.