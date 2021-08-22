Midland teen killed in late-night shooting

News
Posted: / Updated:

MIDLAND, TX. (NEXSTAR) — At 12:13 AM on Sunday, August 22nd, Officers with the Midland Police Department were dispatched to Park Glen Apartments located at 2300 Camp Drive in reference to a 15-year old male who had been shot. The victim was transported and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Detectives later located Dwight Washington, an 18-year-old, who confessed to the shooting. He was transported to Midland County Jail and has been charged with Manslaughter.

There is no further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss