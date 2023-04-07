MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Charges are pending for one Midland teen after another was killed in a crash earlier this week.

According to a Department of Public Safety crash report, around 6:30 p.m. on April 5, troopers responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on SH 349 and CR 127, just south of Midland. At the scene, investigators found a 2011 Chevrolet Impala, driven by 18-year-old Daniel Iguado, and a 2011 GMC Terrain, driven by 19-year-old Alexis Aguinaga-Rodriguez, involved in a collision.

Both Iguado and Aguinaga-Rodriguez were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. According to the report, Aguinaga-Rodriguez died at the hospital. Iguado is said to be stable.

Investigators said Iguado was traveling south on SH 349 at “a high rate of speed” after leaving the scene of another crash inside Midland city limits. Aguinaga-Rodriguez was traveling north on SH 349 and was turning left on CR 121 when he was hit by Iguado. The investigation is ongoing and DPS said charges are pending against Iguado.