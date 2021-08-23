Midland teen charged with manslaughter

MIDLAND, Texas- A 15-year-old was shot early Sunday morning and was pronounced dead at Midland Memorial Hospital.

According to an affidavit, 18-year-old Dwight Washington, the victim, and a group of friends were listening to music and smoking marijuana at his apartment.

One of the friends showed the group a gun which Washington admitted to holding and pointing in the direction of the victim.

According to the affidavit, at first, Washington says he didn’t know what happened after hearing a loud boom. Then, he saw the victim had been shot in the chest.

Washington told police he attempted to help the victim while the other friends ran out of the apartment. He was booked in Midland County Jail and charged with manslaughter.

The victim’s name and information on who owned and obtained the gun are not available at this time.