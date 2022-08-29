MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Chamber of Commerce has officially opened its applications for the 2022-2023 Teacher Adoption Program. Through T.A.P, families, small groups, and individuals can “adopt” a teacher from October to May.

In a recent news release, the Teacher Adoption Program was started in 2018, and since its inception, several Midland ISD teachers have received help from people living in the community.

When asked what Midland ISD teacher’s greatest challenge is, they answered with these 3 responses:

1. New to Midland/Loneliness

2. Lack of teaching resources

3. Lack of respect/community support

The goal of the Midland Chamber’s Teacher Adoption Program (T.A.P) is to give Midland teachers tangible support, care, and constant encouragement throughout the school year.

According to the news release, the teacher and Adopter(s) commit to communicating monthly and agree to regularly connect with their teacher through letters, care packages, and more.

“We believe it is important for teachers to know that they are supported by their community”, said Christine Dooley, Vice President of Chamber Relations, Midland Chamber of Commerce.

Dooley went on to say,

“Teachers have a tremendous influence on student achievement, so it only makes sense for

the community to support them however possible.”



To apply for the T.A.P and give back to a Midland ISD teacher, click here.

Applications are open as of August 29th and will remain open through October 3, 2022.