MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is holding a summit in Midland Wednesday and Thursday, with the goal of enhancing child welfare in the Basin.

The event offers insight into resources available to local law enforcement and child welfare professionals. Topics covered include prevention, family support, and strategies to combat child abuse in West Texas.

“The only way to find solutions for areas or places where children are victimized, when it comes to trafficking or exploitation, is to make sure we are educated and that we are working together on solutions,” said Stacy Garrett, Vice President of Content and Community Engagement of NCMEC.

“Not only do we have our law enforcement at today’s training, but we have all of our local resources that come in to help learn as well, because as we band together as one community, we can really make a difference,” said Kari Hennagin, CEO of United Way.

In the past year, the NCMEC supported law enforcement in over 3,000 cases of missing children in Texas, and nearly 30,000 missing children cases nationwide.

The event will be continuing at the Horseshoe Arena on Thursday, November 9th.