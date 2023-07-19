MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry is showing the community that there is more to the organization than just feeding the hungry; to staff, caring for all the needs of its patrons is important, including healing broken hearts.

Recently, one of the soup kitchen’s patrons lost his dog after complications caused by the extreme heat.

“Hearing this news made us want to put that smile back on his face but we knew it wasn’t easy after the loss he had gone through,” the Ministry said in a Facebook post.

However, they asked the man if he was ready to love another furry friend, and without hesitation, he said yes.

“Thanks to a local citizen we were able to pick up…his new best friend. Dogs come into our lives to teach us about love. They depart to teach us about loss. A new dog never replaces an old dog, but it merely expands the heart,” the post said.

The ministry provides around 150 home cooked meals daily and offers, clothing, Bibles, and prayer, to anyone in need. To learn more about the ministry and how you can help, visit this website.