MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Soup Kitchen Ministries will be hosting its 36th annual Christmas Meal.

The Christmas Meal will take place on Thursday, December 22nd, at Midland Soup Kitchen Ministries, located at 1401 Orchid Lane, from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm. People are invited to stop by at what the non-profit says is the group’s biggest event of the year. Additionally, every child that attends the meal will also be able to get a free Christmas gift, as well.

For anyone who will not be able to make it to the Christmas Meal tomorrow, Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry will still provide free hot meals to anyone, Monday through Friday. For more information on the non-profit, please visit www.midlandsoupkitchen.org.