Midland Soup Kitchen gives out more than 200 backpacks to local students

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – It’s back to school time! The Midland Soup Kitchen gave back to children in the local community with a backpack drive held earlier today.

Hundreds of people waited in line this afternoon to receive a backpack full of back-to-school goodies from the Midland Soup Kitchen.

“So right now, this is a blessing that came right on time, God is always on time, always on time, and I’m so excited to see all these kids get backpacks and get ready for school,” says Nancy Ivy at the Midland Soup kitchen.

Many families and their kiddos were in attendance at today’s event. According to the Midland Soup Kitchen, more than 200 children walked away with a backpack just in time for the start of the 2021 school year.

The Midland Soup Kitchen accepts donations throughout the year.