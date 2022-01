MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Crime Stoppers and the Midland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community to locate a wanted fugitive.

Christopher Dunlap, 33, is wanted for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and Violation of Bond Conditions. Anyone who knows where Dunlap can be found is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a $500 cash reward.