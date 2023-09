MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Fire Department responded to an RV fire Friday evening, displacing one resident.

According to a release by the City of Midland, on Saturday, September 2 at about 8:15pm, crews responded to the 6700 block of North County Road 1297 in response to the fire. No injuries were reported on the scene.

The American Red Cross is assisting the one resident who was displaced. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.