MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland West Rotary Club donated more than $4,000 to local charities Tuesday. The Permian Dream Center, Sibley Nature Center, and Midland High’s Black Student Association all received donations from the organization.

The Club has been around since 1962 and focuses on giving back to organizations across the Basin. The group also awards multiple scholarships each year and has focused heavily on community service projects supporting literacy, health, and clean water.

If you would like to be a part of the organization, the group meets every Tuesday from 11:45 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Rotary Community Room of the June and Frank Cowden, Jr. Dining Hall at Midland College. You can learn more about the organization, and its two primary fundraising projects- the fall Vacation Get Away Giveaway and the spring Shoot for the Future Clay Shoot- here.