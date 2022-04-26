MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – It’s time to play ball! The Midland Rockhounds are inviting the community out this Wednesday, April 27, at 6:30 pm for Odessa Night. Odessa fans are encouraged to come out and see the Rockhounds take on the Frisco Roughriders.

In a recent news release, State Representative Brooks Landgraf will be throwing out the first pitch and Odessan Thomas Blackstone will perform the National Anthem.

Fans can take part in the pre-game ceremonies that begin at 6 pm and receive a voucher coupon for the game from the Odessa Chamber of Commerce office located at 700 N. Grant, Suite 200. The vouchers are available for pickup between the hours of 8 am and 5 pm this week. Vouchers can be reserved for one $2 seat ticket or one $4 box seat ticket and must be presented to the Rockhounds box office to exchange it for a ticket.