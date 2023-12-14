MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The City of Midland announced on Thursday the partial reopening of the Golf Course and Garfield intersection as crews work to put finishing touches on the project.

The intersection closed on April 10th and crews began work on replacing the storm sewer, sanitary sewer, water lines, traffic signal equipment, and paving. The City says the paved concrete in the intersection is designed to last 40 years.

Outside lanes of Golf Course Road and the southbound outside lane of Garfield will remain closed temporarily. Southbound traffic at Garfield will need to either turn east or west due to utility work south of the intersection.

The remaining portions of the intersection will remain open to the public.

Residents are being asked to plan routes through the City accordingly and stay tuned for further updates. We will continue to bring you these updates as they become available.

The work on N. Garfield Street, from Louisiana Avenue north to Golf Course Road, was part of the 2017 Road Bond Program that included the paving of 22.6 miles of roadway. The bond program was Midland’s first large-scale all-inclusive program which included replacing city-owned utilities and paving.