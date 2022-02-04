MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Amid the freezing winter temperatures and roads that have just begun to thaw it’s hard to believe that summer is right around the corner. But the City of Midland is preparing for warmer days ahead by securing seasonal staff now.

Midland Parks and Recreation says it is now hiring pool staff for the 2022 season. There are positions available at both the Doug Russell and Washington Aquatic Center.

The City is now hiring for the following:

Lifeguards starting at $13/hour

Cashiers starting at $10/hour

Pool Managers starting at $16/hour

Lifeguards must have an American Red Cross Lifeguarding Certificate, but training for the certification will be provided.

Apply online here. Just type “Lifeguard” “Pool Manager” or “Pool Attendants” into the search bar.