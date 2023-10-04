MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Quilters Guild is set to host its annual quilt show this weekend where hundreds of quilts will be on display and some local veterans will be honored as well.

The Quilt of Valor presentation is expected to take place at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

“Over 20 to 25 veterans will be receiving a quilt to thank them for their service,” said President Rachel Garibay.

“It just gives me goosebumps…they get emotional too that someone actually cares for them and remembers and recognizes them as well,” said Quilt Show Chairman, Diane Kuykendall.

The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 on October 6 and 7 at the Bush Convention Center. Tickets are $7.00, or $5.00 for senior citizens.