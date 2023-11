MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The City of Midland will be hosting the Annual “Mistletoe Market” and Annual “Tree Lighting Ceremony” at Centennial Park on Tuesday.

The city says there will be shopping with 30 vendors, food trucks, and pictures with Santa at the event, which will be running from 5pm to 9pm.

The Annual Christmas Tree Lighting will begin at 6:30pm.