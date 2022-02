Nardeep Singh Sidhu

MIDLAND, TX. (NEXSTAR) — MPD needs your help locating a missing person.

Nardeep Singh Sidhu was last seen on February 3rd at 2:20 p.m. near the 700 block of Devonian Dr.

He was travelling on foot wearing a navy-blue hoodie with the word “Cali” on the front of it, navy-blue sweatpants, gray shoes and squared-frame glasses.

If you have seen or been in contact with him, please contact the Midland Police Department at 432-553-5257.