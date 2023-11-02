Update: Midland Crime Stoppers said in a post on Friday that the suspects have been identified.

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Police Department and Midland Crime Stoppers are investigating a theft that occurred last month at Kohls.

According to a post by Midland Crime Stoppers, at about 8:15pm on Thursday, October 19th, an unidentified male and female entered the Kohls store, placing multiple items of clothing in an Adidas gym bag. The suspects then left the store without paying. No vehicle description was provided.

If you recognize these individuals, or have any information, please contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or through the P3 TIPS mobile app, referencing case number 231022019. Tips made to Midland Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward.