MIDLAND, TX (NEXSTAR) — The Midland Police Department is now investigating a murder, near the Ranchland Apartment Complex.

On July 31st, 2021 at 1:21am MPD officers were dispatched to the intersection of Parkway/Hollandale in reference to a juvenile that was found deceased. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Two suspects have been placed in custody in reference to the murder.

There is no further information being released at this time as the investigation is ongoing.