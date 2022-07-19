MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that took place around 11:31 pm, July 8th.

We’re told that officers were sent to 104 S. Terrell in reference to a disturbance involving firearms. MPD reported that there were several gunshots that went off and caused a serious injury to one individual and the death of another.

If you know anything at all about the incident, call the police or submit a tip to Midland Crime Stoppers. Tips that lead to an arrest, could receive a cash reward.