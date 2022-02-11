MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) — The Midland Police Department said they need to employ 30 new officers to keep up with the growth of the surrounding Midland/Odessa area.

Officer Bianca Rodriguez said that part of the problem is contributed by current employees of the department retiring or moving to other cities.

MPD does hope that the numerous benefits their department offers will give those who are considering joining the team that extra motivation to do so. Taking home cars for officers and your own patrol riffle are just a few of the incentives they offer.

Officer Bianca Rodriguez says that the MPD also has the strong support of the city and the community around it. The department also emphasizes that with training being a crucial part of the beginning stages of the job, MPD makes sure its officers are receiving anywhere from 20-30 hours a month.

If you want to apply, you can find the link to an application here.