MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize this man? Midland Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man who police say committed burglaries last week.

On May 11th, 2022 officers say that the suspect was spotted on 1400 S. Colorado at around 9 am. Police ask that if you have any information about the suspect or may know more about the burglary, call Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-8477 to make an anonymous tip.