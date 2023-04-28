PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- City staff and the Permian Resources team planted 13 new trees at Fairview Cemetery.

Thanks to the donation of 30 trees by Permian Resources, the city was able to celebrate National Arbor Day with new trees.

Midland is also celebrating Arbor Day with new trees. Diamondback Energy recently planted 50 30-gallon trees at Martin Luther King Park. This makes 250 trees planted in the past 2 and a half years.

Diamondback Energy has also been covering the cost of the trees and irrigation supplies.

Arbor Day is a national holiday that celebrates the planting upkeep, and preservation of trees.

Communities have been celebrating and honoring nature and the environment in various ways around the world for centuries.