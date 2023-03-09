MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is looking for help in identifying a female suspect involved in a theft from HEB.

On Wednesday, January 25, at approximately 8:25pm, an unidentified Hispanic female walked out of the 5407 Andrews Hwy HEB with a shopping cart of $400 in unpaid grocery items. She was wearing a purple long sleeve shirt, black pants, as well as black and white sneakers.

If you have any information, please contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPs or use their mobile app P3 TIPS and reference case #230126300. If your tip is the first and leads to an arrest or case solved, you will be eligible for a cash reward. All tips remain anonymous.