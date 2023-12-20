MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Police Department and Midland Crime Stoppers is looking to identify an unknown suspect involved in a theft from Boot Barn earlier this month.

According to a post by Crime Stoppers, on Wednesday, December 6th, the male suspect entered Boot Barn, located at 812 E. Interstate Highway 20, and walked out with an Ariat jacket worth $359.99.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information regarding this case, please contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or through the P3 TIPS mobile app and reference case number 231205030. The first tip that leads to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward. Caller ID is never used and tippers remain anonymous.