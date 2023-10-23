MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The City’s Parks and Recreation Department will be closing the Fasken Park, Beal, and the Hogan Dog Parks for annual maintenance, according to a release by the City.

Fasken Park will be closed to the public on Thursday, October 26th for post emergent application to kill weeds.

Beal Dog Park will also be closed on Thursday, October 26th for pre-emergent application. Hogan Dog Park will remain open during this time.

Hogan Dog Park will be closed on Tuesday, October 31st for pre-emergent application. Beal Dog Park will remain open during this time.

The City of Midland says dogs will not be allowed to enter the park until the irrigation has watered the area.