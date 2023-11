MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Parks and Recreation Department will be closing several parks over the next week.

The City says Beal Dog Park will close on November 8th, allowing the spraying of herbicides in the area. Dogs are not allowed to enter the park until the area has been watered.

Then, on the 14th, Hogan Dog Park will close for the same process.

Fasken Park will close on Friday, November 17th, so crews can kill weeds in the park.