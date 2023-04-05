MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Parks and Recreation division wants to remind the public of a few things with an upcoming holiday weekend and warmer weather.

Parking in the grass is prohibited at parks, even for temporary purposes, to protect the turf and irrigation systems. Vehicles should remain in parking lots or on roads at all times.

Events are welcomed at all city parks; however, groups of 25 must register with the Parks. This includes, but is not limited to, birthday parties, egg hunts, and car shows. This helps prevent conflicting events at the same park as well as ensuring additional permits are obtained depending on your proposed activities. Please register by calling (432)685-7356.

Water activities/attractions and the staking of equipment, such as portable tents and jumpers, are never allowed in parks.

Park pavilions are available, but renting the pavilion in advance is highly recommended if you would like to secure a location for your special event. Rentals can be made online or by calling the Parks Office.