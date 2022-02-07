MIDLAND, Texas — Despite the colder temperatures that have casted over the basin recently, summertime may be closer than you think! Midland Parks and Rec is already starting to hire summer workers and now is the time to apply.

Now hiring: pool managers, lifeguards and pool attendants all looking to be filled as soon as possible. Recreation Manager, Joey Jolly says the city normally starts hiring this early for the summer and wants to remind those who may be looking for a summer job that now is the time to start thinking about it and get those applications in.

The team normally starts recruiting around February 1st in order to get their numbers up so that they have enough staff to open when Memorial Day weekend rolls around. Early applicants for the lifeguard position are also more desirable due to having to get them trained through The American Lifeguard class. This class, also important to note, is covered by Parks and Rec so is free of charge in order to make sure it’s employees are properly trained.

Anyone who is interested in a position can apply online and any questions should be directed to LaSalle Williams at (432) 413-0130 or lswilliams@midlandtexas.gov.