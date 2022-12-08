MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Santa Clause is making his way over to the Midland Park Mall this holiday season!

The Midland Park Mall (located at 4511 North Midkiff Road) is hosting Breakfast with Santa this Saturday, December 10th, from 9:00am to 10:30am. People all across the basin are invited to visit and enjoy some of the food that will be provided by Market Street.

The Midland High School’s choir will also make an appearance and will be singing Christmas Carols throughout. There will also be a giveaway for reindeer antlers and jingle bell bracelets, and be sure that before you go, stop by our reindeer food making station for a special treat for all of Santa’s reindeers!

Photos will also be available at the event! if you’re interested in a photo with Saint Nick, make sure to set up a reservation beforehand at www.whereissanta.com.