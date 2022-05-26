MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland couple was arrested late last week after police said they left their two children home alone for several hours. Adrian Rodriguez Urquidi, 35, and his wife, Chasiti Marie Urquidi, 36, have both been charged with abandoning/endangering a child.

Around 9:54 p.m. on May 20, officers with the Midland Police Department were called to an apartment building in the 1400 block of N Fairgrounds Road to investigate a disturbance with weapons. At the scene, officers found the parents driving through the parking lot and detained them as a part of their investigation.

The couple was found to be intoxicated and were reportedly not cooperating with investigators but did admit they had been drinking. The pair said they’d been in an apartment when Adrian and another man began arguing. Adrian and Chasiti said the other man pointed a gun at them as they were exiting the apartment. However, witnesses around the complex said they saw Adrian pull out a gun and load his weapon before then pointing it at the man he had been arguing with inside the apartment.

Officers decided to charge the couple with public intoxication for their role in the disturbance. Once they were arrested, Adrian told police that his children, ages 12 and 6, were home alone.

Additional officers were dispatched to the Urquidi home and found the children alone. The children said they’d been dropped off after school, around 3:40 p.m., by a family friend and that they hadn’t seen their parents at all that evening. The kids said they’d had Cheerios for dinner. A family member was called to take custody of the children while their parents were in jail.

Adrian and Chasiti were taken to the Midland County Detention Center where they were each later released on a $7,500 bond. A mugshot for Chasiti was not immediately available.