MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – The Midland African American Roots Historical Cultural Arts Council has served the community for more than 20 years. President Robbyne Hocker Fuller, says it’s always been very important to preserve African American culture and history.

Both raised in West Texas, Robbyne and her husband James Fuller are heavily involved in the community. The couple has lived in Midland for more than 35 years and made it their mission to establish an organization that highlights the artwork created by African Americans.

“It’s always been very important for us to remember our history and to keep our history alive,” says Fuller.

One thing that the organization took part in is the Barbara Jordan Essay Competition, as a way to allow young people to take part in the competition to preserve the history of African Americans.

“They were writing about all of the people in Midland so there’s a lot of history in Midland about African Americans that’s been preserved and it’s all the way at the University of Texas in Austin,” says Fuller.

As a way of keeping the history of the organization alive, Fuller says that they are creating the James E. Fuller Essay Competition.

“This essay competition is so people can write and continue to write about our history,” says Fuller.

Depicting history through artwork, Fuller says that African American art is a personal type of art that you can look at the canvas and see the story being told through each shade and hue.

“It’s living art, it tells a story. When you look at a picture you can almost live the story” says Fuller.

Connecting with the community, for more than 20 years M.A.A.R.H.C.A.C has collaborated with many organizations in the area.

“We’re not an organization that cater to one group of people, we cater to everybody” says Fuller.

As the month of February continues, Fuller hopes that in the coming months that the organization can find a location to create an African American arts museum.

“Our hope is to be able to create a museum that depicts the African American culture in the downtown Midland area and to be able to have that culture be looked upon as a part of Midland,” says Fuller.

For more information about the organization, click here.