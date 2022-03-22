MIDLAND, Tex (Nexstar) — On Wednesday, March 23rd, The Midland Horseshoe Arena is hosting the Midland Oil and Gas Expo and Job Fair. Around 190 companies will be in attendance, recruiting and networking with locals.

The General Manager of JobFairsNow, Kim Delapena, said this expo is important in getting more people to work locally.

Delapena said the event is huge for West Texas, especially now with the oil and gas industries needing more employees than ever.

“We’re really kind of seeing the oil and gas really pick up and so we’re really exited about it, so this year we’re seeing the oil and gas really blossom and it’s very much a blessing for the West Texas community,” said Delapena.

Delapena also mentioned the expo is in conjunction with Roseland Oil and Gas and is now in its eighth year.

The expo will include companies all across the industry, ranging from pumping companies, to oilfield services, to drilling, all the way down to solar companies.

The job fair portion of the event will only be Wednesday and it begins at 9 o’clock in the morning and will go until 2 o’clock in the afternoon.

There will also be oil displays and a cook off in the parking lot of the Horseshoe Arena. More information can be found on JobFairsNow.com. And you can see a list of companies that have registered to attend below.