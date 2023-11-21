MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Pecos man wanted on a warrant releated to sex crimes in Kansas was arrested Monday in Midland.

According to a news release, on November 20, the Midland County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, along with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Midland Police Department, Midland Fire Department Fire Marshall’s Office, and the U.S. Marshals Service Pecos and Midland Divisions assisted the U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force while executing an arrest and search warrant in the 800 block of Howard Drive.

The task force was searching for 41-year-old Cesario Reyes, of Pecos. Reyes was wanted out of Seward County, Kansas, for engaging in sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 14, a felony.

While executing that arrest warrant, officials also arrested Mayra Magallanes, 40, of Midland, and charged her with interfering with the public duties of a peace officer.

Both Reyes and Magallanes were taken to the Midland County Detention Center where they remained as of Tuesday afternoon.