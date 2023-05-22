MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- City of Midland offices will be closed in observance of Memorial Day on Monday, May 29th. The Solid Waste Collection schedule has been modified for the remainder of the week.
Solid Waste Collection:
- Monday, May 29th – Closed
- Tuesday, May 30th – Monday regular trash pickup; cart areas included.
- Wednesday, May 31st – Tuesday regular trash pickup; cart areas included.
- Thursday, June 1st – Thursday regular trash pickup; cart areas included.
- Friday, June 2nd – Friday regular trash pickup; cart areas included.
Citizen’s Collection Station (Recycle):
- Monday, May 29th – Closed
- Tuesday, May 30th – 10am-6pm
- Wednesday, May 31st – 10am-6pm
- Thursday, June 1st – 10am-6pm
- Friday, June 2nd – 9am-2pm
Landfill:
- Monday, May 29th – Closed
- Tuesday, May 30th – 7:30am-4pm
- Wednesday, May 31st – 7:30am-4pm
- Thursday, June 1st – 7:30am-4pm
- Friday, June 2nd – 9am-2pm