(Nexstar)- As the country begins to emerge from a pandemic induced economic downturn, the City of Midland and the City of Odessa have both seen an increase in sales tax revenue. The figures for March are based on January sales.

The City of Midland received $3,933,687 for March, a 25.45% increase from March 2021. The Fiscal Year 2022 has now received $26,708,248 in sales tax, a 15.31% increase from this point last year.

The City of Odessa received a sales tax check for $4,145,624.08. This amount includes the Economic Development sales tax of ¼ cent. The City of Odessa will receive $3,316,499.26 and the Odessa Development Corporation will receive $829,124.82. Odessa saw an increase in sales tax revenue of 19.36% as compared to March 2021. The year-to-date total sales tax revenue for the fiscal year is up 30.02%.