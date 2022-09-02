MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On the 2300 block of Storey Avenue, neighbors are concerned about speeding, and that detoured drivers might cause an accident or worse.

“We want the drivers that come down this road to respect that this is residential and not a highway,” said Michael Hilger.

“Some of the drivers come here going extremely fast. (They’re going) 35-40 mile per hour to get from one stop sign to another,” said Josue Arrambidie.

Roadwork on North Garfield is rerouting drivers down Storey Avenue, and Arrambidie and Hilger who live on the street say many of the drivers have a lead foot.

“That is a concern for those that live here, park here, and have their children out here in the front yard like I do on occasion,” said Arrambidie.

Hilger says he’s reached out to Midland police about the situation but hasn’t seen much change.

“We’ve had really no response. Not to take away from them, we know they’re short-handed and busy as well. But if they could make their presence consistent, we think it would slow down the traffic,” said Hilger.

“We’re grateful for (the police) but we could use their help in monitoring those streets at lunchtime or 4 or 5 o’clock in the afternoon,” said Arrambidie.

And Arrambidie said he’d like to see a solution from city hall as well.

“I think they could put in temporary speed bumps in certain residential areas including ours,” said Arrambidie.

ABC Big 2 reached out to the Midland Police Department for comment. They said their traffic division is assessing the area.