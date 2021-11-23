Midland music group helps local charity

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Voces Dei sings for anyone.

“It’s such a blessing for us to bring the joy of Christmas to folks that don’t always get to hear Christmas carols,” said the director of the group Rob Montgomery.

The group sings to help one local charity.

“This year … it’s AMOS … an area mission outreach service,” Montgomery said.

AMOS helps local families with emergency food and clothing. The group of talented musicians performs in hopes of raising money.

“We have been doing that for about 20 years -summed total about $60,000 – we have donated our time towards,” Montgomery shared.

The past two years have been tough for many during the pandemic.

He continued, “we want to lift them up, we like to find a group that folks don’t know about [and] we want to spread the word for those missions.”

Allison Peeler who has been with the group for 19 years said there’s nothing like bringing cheer to people.

“That’s why last year was so hard … there were some days where we are singing multiple times a day and you can’t help to notice other people’s spirits lift up,” she said.

The group is already booked to sing at several places, but open for more.

If you are interested, please email jack@lonestarabstract.com.