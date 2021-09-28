Midland murder suspect faces additional charges in New Mexico after ramming trooper’s cruiser

NEW MEXICO (Nexstar)- Kionne Lewis, 29, of Midland has been charged in New Mexico with Battery of a Police Officer as well as Evading Arrest after he led State Police in an overnight manhunt following the Midland murder of 28-year-old Travae Jackson.

According to a release, around 4:52 p.m. Monday, the New Mexico State Police was contacted by the Texas Rangers, who requested help in locating Lewis. The Texas Rangers told the law enforcement agency Lewis was believed to be in Roswell, armed with a rifle, driving a white 2013 Ford F-150.

At about 6:42 p.m., a New Mexico State Police officer saw the suspect vehicle in Vaughn, NM, a small community 96 miles north of Roswell on U.S. 285. When the officer attempted to stop Lewis, he rammed the officer’s State Police patrol vehicle, disabling it. Lewis left the scene in his truck.

About 40 minutes later, officers again located Lewis about 25 miles north of Roswell driving south towards Roswell on Highway 285. Officers again attempted to stop Lewis, but he refused to pull over.

According to a release, the pursuit continued south on U.S. 285 at speeds of over 100 miles per hour. On U.S. 285 near milepost 132, Lewis drove off the roadway and into a pasture. There, Lewis stopped his truck and ran into an area surrounded by farms and ranches.

State Police officers then set up a perimeter and called for additional resources. Agencies worked through the night looking for Lewis.

Tuesday morning officers were notified that three armed ranchers were holding Lewis at gunpoint, waiting for law enforcement to arrive. New Mexico State Police officers along with Chaves County deputies arrived and took Lewis into custody.

Lewis will now be extradited back to Texas.