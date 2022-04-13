MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force has announced that Guadalupe ‘Lupe’ Galindo III was extradited from Mexico to Texas after more than a year on the run. Galindo was handed over to law enforcement Wednesday in Presidio.

Galindo was wanted by the Midland County Sheriff’s Office for the murder of Juan M. Anguiano. On January 30, 2021, deputies were called to the 1500 block of Rankin Highway regarding shots fired. Investigators said a verbal fight happened outside a bar at closing time between multiple people. The argument then turned physical among those involved resulting in shots fired and the death of Anguiano.

Shortly after the warrant for Galindo was issued, the U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Midland and Alpine Offices, including the Midland County Sheriff’s Office and the Midland Police Department, began a search for Galindo. Over more than a year, law enforcement officials received multiple tips on Galindo’s whereabouts. The information led investigators to believe Galindo had fled the United States to avoid apprehension.

“The cooperative effort between Federal, State, and Local law enforcement and the two countries demonstrates our resolve to pursue dangerous criminals and bring them to justice relentlessly. Furthermore, we hope this deportation brings some closure to the Anguiano family and the Midland County community.” Said U.S. Marshal Susan Pamerleau.